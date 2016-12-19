The holidays are all about making memories. Make new traditions with your little ones. Early learning expert Deb Stewart stopped by with some great ideas (and adorable helpers).
Create new traditions for your kids
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Explore Indiana’s countryside on the Nickel Plate Express
-
President Trump pardons turkey in annual White House tradition
-
New attractions ahead at Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt
-
Pete the Planner: Avoiding Christmas clutter
-
Teacher who told kids Santa wasn’t real won’t return to school
-
-
‘My heart sort of sank’: Not everyone is happy with Noblesville changing holiday traditions
-
Epic light display in northern Indiana is truly ‘The Greatest Show’
-
New Year rings in around the world
-
Trump denies Pelosi military aircraft for war zone trip
-
Foodie Spotlight: Iozzo’s Garden of Italy brings traditional recipes, Old World style to Circle City
-
-
Take a look at this: Holiday prank and 175 trees in one home
-
Here’s where to cut your own Christmas tree around central Indiana!
-
Foodie Spotlight: Let Ocean Prime cook up a classy holiday meal