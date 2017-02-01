Click here for closings and delays

New pricing changes aimed at saving money begin at Children’s Museum

Posted 6:09 AM, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 01:01PM, February 1, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New pricing changes start Wednesday at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis aimed at saving customers money.

The changes come in time for families planning for spring break.

The new Plan-Ahead Pricing means families can save up to 65 percent if they buy in advance. Tickets can be redeemed starting March 13.

Now prices range from $12-$35, and, on 42 days this year, prices are $16 or less.

Representatives say attendance has been record setting, and they want all families to be able to visit regardless of income.

“Every family, regardless of their economic situation can enjoy the wonder and excitement of The Children’s Museum,” said Lisa Townsend with The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. “It offers so many opportunities for children and families to learn together, to explore new worlds, to dig into science, to experience new cultures.”

