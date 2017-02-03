× Plans move ahead for new Indiana University health center

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Plans are moving forward for a new hospital and outpatient care center on the Indiana University campus.

The Indiana University Board of Trustees on Friday approved site plans for Indiana University Health Bloomington’s project.

The development will occupy about 40 acres and will include the 575,000 square-foot IU Health Bloomington hospital and ambulatory care building and the university’s health sciences educational building.

Matt Bailey, president of the IU Health South Central Region, says in the statement the project is being designed to complement the region’s landscape. Final renderings of the buildings are still in development.

Indiana University Health Bloomington serves a patient base of more than 415,000 people in 11 Indiana counties.