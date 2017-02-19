Foggy morning with afternoon sunshine and above normal temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Sunday everyone! Fog is thickening this morning and will stick with us through midday. Visibility could drop below 1 mile in some locations so be careful on the roads this morning.

The fog begins to lift out and skies clear around noon today. The afternoon hours are looking very sunny and warm!

Temperatures are already in the upper 40s and will continue to climb into the upper 60s!

Overnight fog will redevelop reducing visibility Monday morning.

Our streak of near record temperatures continues through the work week! A front will bring showers to the state Monday night into Tuesday morning with drier conditions Tuesday afternoon. A stronger system arrives late in the week causing strong winds, rain showers and thunderstorms. Behind the system cold air moves in and returns temperatures to seasonal averages in the lower 40s.