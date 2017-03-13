× DPW preparing for snow and rain mix for start of work week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) is prepared for Monday’s chance of a snow and rain mix. Based on current forecasts, DPW is activating 80 drivers at 11 a.m. Monday to pre-treat roadways as the chance for rain and snow increases by the afternoon and is expected to continue into the night.

“You’re going to see a lot more salt action here,” said DPW Spokesperson Betsy Whitmore. “This isn’t about plowing accumulated snow, this is about controlling what’s happening on the pavement, and preventing ice and icy spots.”

Whitmore says wintery mix conditions can present challenges when pavement temperatures are expected to drop.

“Snow is easy to see on the roads,” Whitmore said. “So it’s a matter of making sure you’re watching what the conditions are, treating it appropriately without putting down too much salt. But making sure you’re covering all your lanes, and the salt is continuing to work.”

At 11:00 p.m.Monday night, another shift of drivers will return to cover all routes, paying close attention to bridges, overpasses and main thoroughfares, as well as monitoring for any ice accumulation that develops overnight and into the morning hours.

Hoosier can get real-time updates on DPW crew movements at www.indy.gov/snow.



