Plan an entertaining Spring Break for your children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your children are home on Spring Break, and you probably don't want to hear them complaining about boredom.

This can be a time when you feel pressured to entertain your children 24/7. Many Hoosier families are enjoying a "stay-cation" where they stay locally over break.

Luckily, the whole family can have fun through some practical, unique and affordable activities. Identify themes for each day of the week so everyone is on the same page. For example:

Bored Day: Encourage children to play and find something to do.

Home Day: This is a day for the entire family to spend together doing everything from baking cookies to gardening.

Library or Museum Day: Take the family to the library or museum for fun, educational programs and activities.

Work Day: Your children can do chores with you.

Camp Day: Take the kids to camp for one day or a full week.

Excursion Day: This is an opportunity for local and statewide excursions such as hiking, rollerskating, bowling and more.

During this edition of "Kids First" we hear more about these ideas and how they could benefit your family.