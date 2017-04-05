Severe storms possible today followed by a cold blast Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Wednesday morning everyone! Today is a day to be weather aware with the potential for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will surge to near 70º with strong winds.

Our best window for severe storms is from 2-10 p.m. All manner of hazards are possible.

The timeline is as follows:

Before 2 p.m. thunderstorms will develop south of I-70.

Between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail, and possibly a tornado will develop. Futurecast is bringing the storms into central Indiana around the evening commute.

After 10 p.m. temperatures will significantly drop and the rain will mix with snow.

Flooding is also a concern as rainfall totals will range from 1" to 2".

Colder air arrives overnight dropping temperatures quickly into the 40s Thursday morning. A rain/snow/sleet mix is possible off and on during the day as the colder air continues to move in.

Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 40s but northerly winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph will make it feel more like the lower 30s! Some areas northwest of the city may even feel closer to the mid 20s!

A few snow showers could linger into Friday morning before temperatures warm into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Another frigid start on Saturday morning with temperatures around freezing but sunshine returns as high pressure builds into the state. Temperatures warm back into the 70s by Sunday!