UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after police locate missing 78-year-old man from Gary

Posted 6:56 PM, April 6, 2017, by , Updated at 12:12PM, April 10, 2017
George Porter

UPDATE (April 10, 2017)– Police say George Porter has been located. The Silver Alert is no longer in effect.

Original story: 

GARY, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Gary man who may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

Police say 78-year-old George Porter was last seen around noon on Saturday, April 1 in Gary.

Porter was last seen wearing a multi-color hat, black double breasted suit coat, cream colored sweater, tan pants and black shoes.

Officers say Porter is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 119 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Porter, contact the Gary Police Department by calling 219-660-0000 or 911.