Bright, beautiful start to the week; 80s return by Wednesday

Posted 4:48 AM, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 09:43AM, April 24, 2017
Skies are clear and temperatures are cool to begin our Monday morning! A light jacket or sweatshirt will be needed to begin the day, as temperatures hover in the lower to middle 40s out-the-door. We expect another glorious sunrise and bright sunshine that will last through the entire day with highs in the middle 70s! Here is your breakdown:

The warming trend will continue through Wednesday with 80s returning! Rain and storms will eventually develop late Wednesday and into Thursday. This will bring a return to slightly cooler air, but it will be short-lived as 80s return for the weekend.