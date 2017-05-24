× INDOT gearing up for lengthy summer project on I-65 in northwest Indiana

NORTHWEST, Ind. — If you travel to northwest Indiana via I-65, INDOT has a message for you; get ready for a long summer project along I-65 from the Lowell area all the way up to Merrillville.

Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced the commencement of major efforts on the I-65 Northwest Indiana Expansion project to start on or around June 1. INDOT is alerting motorists to a shifting traffic pattern at several locations.

During the project, the speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH for the length of the expansion and bridge work. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to the signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

I-65 from U.S. 231 to just south of U.S. 30

-I-65 Mainline – On or after June 1, two lanes of traffic in each direction will be shifted toward the existing median. Initial work will include removing signage and guardrail, installing erosion control measures and patching existing pavement. After that, a new outside shoulder will be constructed and the existing lanes will be restriped to provide three lanes on northbound and southbound I-65. During peak hours, two lanes will be maintained in each direction. Intermittent single lane closures will occur at night.

-93rd Avenue – On or after July 15, the 93rd Avenue overpass will be closed for resurfacing. That closure is expected to last four to six weeks. The posted detour will follow 101st Avenue.

-113th Avenue – Upon completion of the work at 93rd Avenue, the 113th Avenue overpass will be closed for resurfacing. That closure is expected to last four to six weeks. The posted detour will follow 109th Avenue.

I-65 just south of S.R. 2 to U.S. 231

-I-65 Mainline – On or after June 1, there will be intermittent, overnight single lane closures while a portion of the outside shoulder is reconstructed. This is expected to last approximately one week. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction during peak hours.

-Following the outside shoulder reconstruction, mainline I-65 traffic will be shifted toward the outline shoulder while drainage installation and road construction occurs in the median. During peak hours, two lanes will be maintained in each direction. Intermittent single lane closures will occur at night.

Kankakee River Bridges

-On or after June 1, a portion of the outside lane and shoulder will be resurfaced. During peak hours, two lanes of southbound traffic will be maintained at all times. Intermittent single lane closures will occur at night.

–Northbound I-65 traffic will not be affected during the 2017 construction season.