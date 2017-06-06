INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- NFL mascots are warming up for their turn on the field. For the second year, the Colts and their mascot Blue are bringing together other mascots for a charity football game against young players. Ray is getting all the details of the game that will benefit Make-A-Wish and the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.
NFL mascots play kids in charity game
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
