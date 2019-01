Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They know how to serve it up at King Ribs Bar-B-Q!

With locations at 3145 W. 16th St. and 4130 N. Keystone Ave., King Ribs is famous for its ribs along with mac and cheese, baked beans and sweet potato pie.

Owners Sherry and Dave Williams joined FOX59 Morning News Friday to talk about the restaurant and the day's dining deal.

Viewers could get $50 in gift certificates for just $25, but the deal quickly sold out Friday.