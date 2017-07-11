Click here for closings and delays

Faulty power strip blames for fire at Indianapolis church

Posted 5:32 AM, July 11, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The sprinkler system at an Indianapolis church prevented a fire from destroying the building.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the fire broke out around 10:20 p.m. Monday at Crosspointe Baptist Church and Christian Academy, 220 Country Club Rd.

Firefighters arrived at the building for an automatic fire alarm and upgraded the initial call to a full response.

Crews found smoke in one wing of the church and eventually located a fire in a single classroom that had been contained by the building’s sprinkler system.

Some areas of the church sustained smoke and water damage. Investigators traced the origin of the fire to a faulty power strip.

No one was hurt and damaged was estimated at $25,000.