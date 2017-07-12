INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- One of the reasons Indy's food scene is so hot right now is the people in the kitchen. Some of their names might be familiar, but others not so much. Sherman went to Bluebeard to continue our search for Indy's Masterchefs.
Masterchef week continues at Bluebeard
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
