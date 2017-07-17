More cars damaged by rocks thrown into Indianapolis traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police made one arrest after drivers reported that juveniles were throwing rocks into traffic over the weekend.

Ben Erickson, 26, says he was driving northbound on Madison Ave. around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, when he heard a loud noise.

“It was a super loud bang,” Erickson said. “I mean it scared the crap out of me.”

At first, Erickson says he thought he might have blown a tire. But when he pulled over, he found scratches and dents on the roof of his Ford Focus. That’s when he and his passenger saw a group of about 15 teenagers gathered on the side of Madison Ave. He saw one of them throwing rocks at passing cars.

“When I pulled back around and parked on the other side of the road, we watched them stand on the side of the road and they would just wait for cars and throw it like a baseball,” he said.

Erickson said the juveniles had run off by the time police responded to his call.

“They said it was an ongoing thing, they’ve had multiple reports of this type of activity right there,” Erickson said. “And that without catching someone, there’s nothing they can do for me.”

Sunday’s rock-throwing incident happened very close to the location of another incident in early June, when an IMPD squad car was among several vehicles damaged by somebody dropping bricks and rocks from a railroad bridge over Madison Ave.

One day before Erickson’s car was hit, police records indicate officers located and arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of throwing rocks onto cars from a railroad bridge over East Pleasant Run Parkway South Dr., about four miles away. Police officials continue to condemn this type of thrill-seeking activity because of the danger it poses to passing drivers.

While Erickson is not happy about the damage done to his car’s roof, he’s thankful the incident didn’t end with anybody getting hurt.

“Yeah, there were cars around me, I could have easily hit someone if I had reacted harshly,” he said. “Throwing eggs or whatever, snowballs, that’s still wrong absolutely. But nothing like this. This is going to kill somebody, you put a rock through a windshield, hit somebody in the head or anywhere.”

Police are also asking drivers to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity through the Madison Ave. corridor through the south side of Indianapolis.