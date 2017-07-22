Click here for closings and delays

Steamy weekend ahead for race fans

Posted 10:35 AM, July 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:34AM, July 22, 2017
SPEEDWAY, Ind.-- Race fans can expect some hot temperatures Saturday as the Brickyard 400 continues.

We saw many fans arriving at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with hats, coolers, sunscreen and plenty of water.

IMS officials say they’ve dealt with these kinds of temperature before  and are everything they can to keep people cool.

That includes 100 misting stations around the track along with  7 cooling buses.

But say the most important thing people can do is drink plenty of water.

"Get out of the sun occasionally, get some shade, use the misting stations that’s why they’re there, said IMS president Doug Boles.

 