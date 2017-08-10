Click here for closings and delays

NBA player, former Marion star Zach Randolph arrested in L.A.

Posted 12:02 PM, August 10, 2017, by , Updated at 02:14PM, August 10, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 05: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on November 5, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Sacramento Kings player and Hoosier native Zach Randolph was arrested after a class involving residents and police in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

According to the Los Angeles Times, officers arrested the 36-year-old on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale. Another man, 43-year-old Stanley Walton, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun as an ex-convict.

The incident happened Wednesday night at a housing project in Watts. A gang unit in the area observed a large crowd drinking, smoking marijuana and playing loud music. The crowd was also blocking the road, police said.

Five police vehicles and a sheriff’s vehicle were vandalized during the encounter, with their windows smashed and tires slashed. Police officers and deputies formed “skirmish lines” to disperse the crowd.

Police recovered two guns, impounded two vehicles and seized narcotics during the incident, police said. No one was hurt during the encounter.

Randolph, a former Marion High School star, played for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. He signed with the Kings as a free agent last month, inking a two-year deal worth $24 million.