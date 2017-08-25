× Hurricane Harvey continues to strengthen right up to landfall; Life threatening storm hits Texas

MAJOR HURRICANE HARVEY HITS TONIGHT

Incredible to see how things will unfold in southeast Texas this weekend, our hearts go out to those impacted by the very dangerous and major hurricane Harvey.

The storm is now a Category 4 storm on a scale of 1 to 5 (major) with sustained winds of 130 mph as of 7 pm Friday. The storm has the potential to be “catastrophic and life-threatening” per discussions from the National Weather Service and the National hurricane Center..

Winds of 125 mph as the storm makes landfall, powerful storm surge, tornadoes and then days upon days of rain. Some totals could reach 40″! Thoughts and prayers to our neighbors to the south. We will be watching carefully all weekend long.