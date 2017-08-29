× RECIPE: Kim’s Hearty Big Beef Chili

1 tablespoon vegetable oil (soybean or corn)

2½ cups chopped onion

1 – 2 tablespoons finely minced garlic

1½ pounds lean ground beef (such as ground round or sirloin)

1 can (15 oz.) light kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 oz.) dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

2 cans (15 oz.) red beans, rinsed and drained

2 cans (14.5 to 15 oz.) petite diced tomatoes

2 cans (15 oz.) tomato sauce

1 ½ cups lower-sodium beef broth

1 cup favorite porter or stout beer (optional)

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoons ground chili powder

1 teaspoon ground ancho chili pepper

½ teaspoon Aleppo pepper*

¾ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1½ teaspoons black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

5 to 10 drops hot red pepper sauce

Heat oil in large stock pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, garlic and ground beef. Cook until beef is thoroughly cooked. Carefully drain grease (if desired, since there won’t be much grease with these lean cuts of ground beef). Add rinsed and drained beans to onion-beef mixture along with all remaining ingredients. Stir well. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 35 to 45 minutes. *Just substitute a little extra crushed red pepper if you don’t have Aleppo pepper. Makes roughly 16 cups (8 servings of 2-cups each)

Recipe created by culinary nutritionist & dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN CD