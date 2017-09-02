Children’s Museum of Indianapolis accepting school supplies for kids affected by Harvey
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is teaming up with the Children’s Museum of Houston to get school supplies to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
From Saturday, September 2nd -10th, the Children’s Museum will be accepting back-to-school supplies and uniforms for kids in Houston.
There will be donation boxes in the museum’s Welcome Center.
Requested items include:
- Uniform items (preschool thorough 5th grade): Light blue, white, navy collared shirts, khaki or navy pants/skirts
- Wide-ruled, 70 page spiral notebooks
- 1″ Binders
- 3-prong colored folders with pockets
- Regular-sized backpacks
- No. 2 Pencils
- Crayola Crayons
- Highlighters
- Pink erasers
- Scissors
- Elmer’s Glue or Glue sticks
- Hand Sanitizer
No ticket is required to donate items.
The Children’s Museum will not be accepting cash donations.