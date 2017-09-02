Click here for closings and delays

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis accepting school supplies for kids affected by Harvey

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is teaming up with the Children’s Museum of Houston to get school supplies to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

From Saturday, September 2nd -10th, the Children’s Museum will be accepting back-to-school supplies and uniforms for kids in Houston.

There will be donation boxes in the museum’s Welcome Center.

Requested items include:

  • Uniform items (preschool thorough 5th grade): Light blue, white, navy collared shirts, khaki or navy pants/skirts
  • Wide-ruled, 70 page spiral notebooks
  • 1″ Binders
  • 3-prong colored folders with pockets
  • Regular-sized backpacks
  • No. 2 Pencils
  • Crayola Crayons
  • Highlighters
  • Pink erasers
  • Scissors
  • Elmer’s Glue or Glue sticks
  • Hand Sanitizer

No ticket is required to donate items.

The Children’s Museum will not be accepting cash donations.