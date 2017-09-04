Click here for closings and delays

2 arrested after police discover large marijuana grow operation in Elwood home

Posted 3:30 PM, September 4, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ELWOOD, Ind. – Two people are facing several charges after police say they discovered a large grow operation in an Elwood home Saturday evening.

A search warrant was executed after police say Officer Shoppell observed the odor of marijuana coming from the residence in the 1800 block of South A Street.

During the search, officers say they found around 184 marijuana plants. They also reportedly seized cocaine, steroids, paraphernalia, $1,948, and materials to cultivate and grow marijuana.

Police say it took approximately 8 hours for officers to process the scene and collect evidence.

Matthew A. Stockdale, 31, and Erika Cavaness, 32, were arrested as a result of the discovery.

Stockdale is being charged with the following:

  • Possession of cocaine level 6 felony
  •  Possession of syringe level 6 felony
  •  Possession of a controlled substance A misdemeanor
  •  Possession of paraphernalia C misdemeanor
  •  Dealing marijuana A misdemeanor
  •  Possession of marijuana B misdemeanor
  •  Maintaining common nuisance level 6 felony

Cavaness is facing these charges:

  •  Possession of cocaine level 6 felony
  •  Possession of a controlled substance A misdemeanor
  •  Possession of paraphernalia C misdemeanor
  •  Dealing marijuana A misdemeanor
  •  Possession of marijuana B misdemeanor
  •  Maintaining common nuisance level 6 felony