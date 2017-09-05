Click here for closings and delays

Silver Alert canceled for missing 77-year-old Bloomington man

Posted 10:04 AM, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 06:31AM, September 6, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Frank Binford

UPDATE (Sept. 6, 2017) — Indiana State Police said the Silver Alert for Frank Binford has been canceled. State police said Binford was found safe.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bloomington man.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, 77-year-old Frank Binford was last seen around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in Bloomington. He may be in danger, police said, and could be potentially disoriented or in need of medical assistance.

Binford is 5’7”, 235 pounds with black/gray hair and brown eyes. He was driving a tan 2003 Lexus S43 with Indiana Plate WNJ186.

Anyone with information should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2781 or 911.