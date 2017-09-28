× Owner of Speedway day care where 11-month-old girl died receives probation

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The owner of a Speedway day care where an 11-month-old girl died in 2016 was sentenced to probation on Thursday.

Jacqueline Murray, owner of Miracles and Blessings Daycare, was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. She was scheduled to begin a bench trial today, but instead she accepted a plea agreement. The charge was dismissed and she pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent placing dependent in situation that endangers the dependent.

She was sentenced to non-reporting probation.

Taliah Brigham, 11-months, died in April 2016 after employee Karen Tharpe allegedly put the girl in her car seat and buckled the chest buckle but did not buckle the bottom buckle. Brigham was left unattended for at least five minutes and later found unconscious in her car seat.

According to court documents, Murray knowingly left Tharpe alone at the facility for a significant amount of time with 36 children spread out in three rooms, and it would have been “impossible for one employee to visually see all of the children in the different rooms.”

Tharpe’s sentencing is scheduled for tomorrow.