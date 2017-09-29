× Where to get a free cup of Joe on National Coffee Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Let’s raise a toast to the best part of waking up… coffee. It’s National Coffee Day!

In honor of this holiday, local stores and national chains are offering free and discounted cups of Joe.

Monon Coffee Company: Get a medium-sized drip coffee for $1

Hubbard & Cravens Coffee: Get a small cup of coffee for free while supplies last

Lulu’s Coffee and Bakehouse: Buy any item and get any size drip coffee for $1

Dunkin Donuts: Get a free medium hot coffee when you purchase a medium or larger hot coffee

Celebrate your coffee ❤️ on #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29! Get a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! ☕️ pic.twitter.com/SRGV8aDfzW — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 25, 2017

McDonalds: Get a free medium McCafé drink with any purchase through the McDonald’s app or get any small McCafé for $2 without the app.

Enjoy a ☕ with a friend this #NationalCoffeeDay and keep the coffee pride brewing with $2 small #McCafe drinks. pic.twitter.com/MXcmUGSFBW — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 29, 2017

Cinnabon: Get a free 12 oz coffee

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! #SweetTalk pic.twitter.com/idbG6adT9U — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 26, 2017

Pilot Flying J: Enjoy a FREE cup of coffee or any small hot tea or cappuccino of your choice with a coupon