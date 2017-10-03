Warmest of the week, while rain chances return to Indiana tomorrow!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another great start out-the-door this morning, under clear skies and comfortable temperatures! No fog, no haze, no rain...no problem! By the way, today will mark the warmest of the week, as mostly sunny skies and south winds should drive our temperatures into the middle 80s around 4 p.m. (15° above the seasonal averages). No rain for today, as the drought expands across the state (nearly 40% of the state impacted as of today).

A change in the weather pattern SLOWLY takes hold tomorrow (Wednesday), as clouds increase and rain chances slowly creep upward, along a weakening front. This will begin a stretch of days with daily rain chances that will take us through early next week. Obviously, some days will provide healthier rain chances but plenty of dry time should be expected in between these rain chances.

Rainfall models are not that impressive, so even though any rain is good right now...it appears that most will not truly benefit from the these chances through the weekend! I'll keep you posted on any changes in the days ahead.