× Police in Johnson County searching for white SUV believed to be stolen

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman claims her SUV was stolen on Thursday afternoon from the parking lot of Johnson Memorial Hospital in Franklin.

Police were dispatched to the hospital at around 12:40 p.m. on the report of a vehicle theft and met with Christina Pryor, of Shelbyville.

Pryor, an employee at the hospital, said she parked the vehicle in lot G which is in the southwest parking lot area outside of the surgery center.

She told police she parked it just before 8:30 a.m.

Pryor stated she did not have her keys on her and believes she left them in the SUV.

The vehicle is a 2014 white Ford Escape with license plate number YDP775. It has tinted windows and an ACRA Automotive sticker on the rear.

There were various personal items of Pryor’s inside the vehicle.

If located, please call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 317-736-9155.