UPDATE: 74-year-old woman dies after train hits car in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Ind. -- A woman died Monday after a train struck a car in Edinburgh.

Police say the vehicle was going eastbound on East Main Cross Street, near Holland Street, when it collided with a train going northbound around 12:30 p.m.

The victim, 74-year-old Sharon Gobin, was transported to Johnson Memorial Hospitalm, where she later died. She was the only person in the car.

Several people who were eating a restaurant next to the tracks rushed out to help when they heard the collision. The Edinburgh police chief and the Johnson County coroner happened to be among them.

"A number of military people were in there as well and tried to rescue," said David Mann, Edinburgh Police chief.

Rob Browning owns a business right by the tracks and witnessed the aftermath.

"I was in the office on the phone and just heard a loud boom," Browning said. "We all took off running outside."

They all tried assist Gobin and get her medical attention. But, she did not survive her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses who called FOX59 claimed lights didn't flash before the train went through, but Edinburgh Police Chief David Mann said he had no reliable information or evidence of that. He said the car struck a light control box after being struck, so lights were not going off after the crash.

Mann could not say how fast the train was going at the time of the incident, but said they typically travel about 40 mph in that area and are authorized to go as fast as 49 mph. The train had approximately ten cars.

The stretch of railroad where the crash occurred does not have a crossing arm. Residents say with trains now going faster after upgrades to the Indiana and Louisville line, the extra safety feature is necessary.

"For a smaller town, we’re not used to that," Browning said. "They’re definitely going to have to get those arms in immediately. Otherwise, we’re going to go through a lot more of this."