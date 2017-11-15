Click here for closings and delays

Thanksgiving dinner made easy

Posted 8:44 AM, November 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:35AM, November 15, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Leave your Thanksgiving meal to the professionals. If you don't have time to cook this year, a downtown restaurant is making it easy by doing all the work for you. Sherman visited with an Executive Chef at Weber Grill to see how you can hire them to cook your holiday meals.