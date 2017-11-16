Community honors Greenfield Firefighter who died in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- The community is saying goodbye to a Hoosier hero who died in the line of duty.

Lt. Scott A. Compton, 55, died Saturday just hours after battling a large fire at Mueller Auto Body on Friday night. Officials say the 17-year-verteran spent several hours at the scene before going home, and that he returned to the scene to help crews clean-up.

"He was always there to make sure everybody was taken care of, really, before himself. Not only at the fire house but outside the fire department," said Jason Davis, a Greenfield firefighter and EMT.

Fire department officials said Compton went about his normal routine Saturday morning. However, a neighbor found him unresponsive later that day. Because Compton died only hours after he battled the fire, his death is considered a line of duty death.

"Scott was one of those people who truly loved coming in here, being a firefighter and being with the guys," said Jeff Dixon, another firefighter and EMT.

An autopsy was done Sunday, but the coroner is still waiting for blood work results to determine the cause of his death.

The visitation for Compton will be at Brandywine Community Church on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will also be at Brandywine Church the next day on Friday at 11 a.m. A procession from the church to Park Cemetery in Greenfield will follow the service.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Hancock County to be flown at half-staff to honor Compton.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral, Friday, November 17, 2017.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Hancock County to lower their flags to half-staff on Friday to honor Compton and his service to the community.