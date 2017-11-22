× Police: 6 Frankfort residents arrested for dealing heroin, meth after month-long investigation

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Authorities in Frankfort arrested 6 residents who are believed to have sold heroin or meth after a month-long investigation.

The investigation was led by the Drug Task Force, which is comprised of both Frankfort police and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The following were arrested as part of the drug sweep:

Allen Isenberg, 30, dealing heroin

Matthew Wilson, 19, dealing meth

Kyle Randolph, 27, dealing heroin

Josh Nern, 39, dealing heroin

Garry Bray, 42, dealing heroin

Mallory Brown, 33, dealing look-a-like substance

“I am extremely proud of the Drug Task Force and all officers who assisted with this complex investigation,” Chief Troy Bacon said. “Over the past few years, we have ramped up our drug enforcement within the city and we have no plans of slowing down.”

Tara Goodnight, 32, was also arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow.