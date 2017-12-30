This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× RECIPE: Caviar Puffs Recipe via Chef Alexa Lemley Recipe- Caviar Puffs ( Serves 12) Ingredients: 12 pieces Brazilian cheese bread. You can buy in the freezer section of many grocery stores or make your own.

12 table spoon home made creme fraiche

1/2 oz Tsar Nicoulai Caviar- if unavailable in your area, order online or substitute a premium one from a grocery store.

Garlic flowers or chives for garnishing. Directions: Bake cheese bread according to direction. Let is cool a bit, slice top off & gently scoop out some of the innards.

Fill each puff with roughly 1 tablespoon creme fraiche.

Top creme fraiche with a generous scoop caviar.

