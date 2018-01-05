Awesome sledding hills to check out in Indy this winter!

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Looking for a fun new place to sled in Indy this winter? Look no further!
Indy Parks and Recreation offers a variety of winter activities to enjoy.
Check out the list below to discover where you can sled, ski, and ice skate around town:
Sledding
- Brookside Park: 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.
- Christian Park: 4200 English Ave.
- Ellenberger Park: 5301 E. St. Clair Ave.
- Garfield Park: 2450 S. Shelby St.
- Paul Ruster Park: 11300 E. Prospect St.
- Rhodius Park: 1001 S. Belmont St.
- Southeastway Park: 5621 S. Carroll Rd.
*Sledding is allowed at the parks from dawn to dusk
Skiing
- Eagle Creek Park: 7840 W. 56th St.
- Northwestway Park: 5253 W. 62nd St.
- Southeastway Park Trails: 5624 S. Carroll Rd.
Ice skating, hockey and broom ball
- Perry Park: 451 E. Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis