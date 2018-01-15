What’s that popping sound? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘frost quakes’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Have you heard a loud popping noise outside during this sub-zero cold snap we’re having?

The cities of Westfield and Carmel have been dealing with tons of calls from people asking what the loud booms and quick pops of sound are.

Those are likely cryoseisms, otherwise known as frost quakes!

Cryoseisms happen when temperatures swing from one extreme to the next and pressure builds underneath the surface.

In our current situation, these events are caused by water freezing in the ground resulting in a boom.

Frost quakes rarely cause structural damage, but you’ll definitely hear them!