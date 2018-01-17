Click here for closings and delays

Kidz Bop

Posted 7:09 PM, January 17, 2018, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The popular family friendly group "Kidz Bop" is coming to Indy. Ray talked with two of the members about the upcoming tour and their favorite songs.