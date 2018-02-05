(Kids First on Fox) - February is National Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month. There are signs parents can recognize to help keep their teens safe. For more on what you can do to get out of a potentially violent situation, visit Social Health Association of Indiana.
Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month
