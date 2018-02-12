Meatless Mondays

Posted 10:34 AM, February 12, 2018, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Fire up the grill for a tasty meal idea with NO meat!  IndyStar's Liz Biro and Chef John Barker from Beach Bum Barbecue shared a cool spin on a barbecue classic.