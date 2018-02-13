Safer spring break travels

Spring break is just around the corner. With colleges and universities letting out as early as mid-March, now is the time to start thinking about spring break plans. Mexico is a popular destination, but recent reports of crime and tainted alcohol are raising concerns about safety. Julie Loffredi is a travel expert with Apple Vacations, and she spoke about how to keep your family safe when making travel plans.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
