US beats Canada for gold in women’s hockey game

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Gold medal winners the United States celebrate after defeating Canada in a shootout in the Women's Gold Medal Game on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) _ The United States has beaten Canada in a shootout to win their first Olympic gold since 1998 in women’s hockey.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round of the first shootout tiebreaker in Olympic women’s hockey history on Thursday to give the United States the gold medal with a 3-2 victory.
Maddie Rooney stopped Meghan Agosta on her second try of the shootout to clinch it. Rooney stopped 29 shots in regulation and the 20-minute overtime. Shannon Szabados made 39 saves for Canada, which had won four straight Olympic gold medals.
It was 2-2 after three periods and 2-2 through five shooters in the tie-breaker.