× Snow moving out but cold air sticking around

We’ve seen one of the biggest single day snowfalls of the season, so far. Some areas seeing more than 6″ of snow. The bulk of the snow stayed to our south and east.

The snow is moving out and we’ll see skies slowly clearing throughout the afternoon.

Along with the snowfall, we’re seeing one of the coldest days of the week. Highs will only reach the upper 30’s this afternoon.

We stay dry and gradually warm to the upper 40’s the next couple of days. Another shot of cold air and wintry mix arrives for the weekend.