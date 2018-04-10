× RECIPE: Classic Belgium style Waffles

Classic Belgium style Waffles

Ingredients

2 cups flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

Oil the waffle maker. Sift the dry ingredients together in a large bowl.

In separate bowl, separate egg whites and beat until stiff peaks form.

In a separate bowl, mix together the egg yolks, milk, oil ,and vanilla, stir slightly.

Add to dry ingredients and mix well.

Top however you like.

Try:

Mascarpone Cream:



¼ cup mascarpone cheese

½ cup frozen blueberries, thawed

1 Tbsp maple syrup

¼ cup water

Granola Topping:

BeeFree Berry Warrior Mix

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants; for more unique recipe ideas, please visit: www.cchconsultants.com