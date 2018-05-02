Olympic Diving Trials returns to Indy, adds to stacked sports calendar over next four years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The upcoming U.S. Olympic Diving Trials is the latest national competition to put Indianapolis in the sports' spotlight over the next few years.

"We are the state and city where champions are crowned,” Indiana Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn said. “There's no event that we can't host and frankly there aren't many cities that have a calendar anywhere close to what we have."

That calendar includes the NBA All-Star Game in 2021 and the College Football Championship in 2022.

Now, three national diving championships are added to that, with the trials, the Senior Championship in 2019 and Junior Championship in 2021.

"The support that this community that this community has and the special relationship and the support they give the diving community and they have over the years makes it a logical choice and why we wanted to bring three events here,” USA Diving’s CEO Lee Johnson said.

This is the seventh time Indy will host the trials. The most recent was in 2016, where Indiana native Amy Cozad earned her spot on the Olympic team.

“Indiana is the number one state for diving and has been for a long time,” Cozad said, “and because of getting events like this here, it will continue to be."

The economic impact of hosting the 2020 Olympic Diving Trials alone is estimated to be over $2 million and the long term impact on Indianapolis is even greater.

“Having these events here gives Indianapolis a chance to shine, and dare I say show off a bit,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “Once people have visited Indy for an event, the percentage of their repeat visits is exponentially high. When we get them to come here, they want to come back."