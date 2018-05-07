Comfortable and quiet start to the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a cool and quiet start to the work week with temperatures in the lower 50s around Indianapolis. Points north of the city are in the upper 40s! Kids will want to have a jacket at the bus stop this morning, but they will be able to ditch the jacket in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 70s, which is near average for early May.

A high pressure system will be situated over the Midwest today and will keep the area dry all day long! Skies will remain clear tonight and Tuesday as well. The calm conditions overnight will allow temperatures to fall even more by Tuesday morning’s commute. Be prepared for a cool Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s!

Rain chances return Wednesday of this week as a storm system approaches Indiana. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the state Wednesday afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Temperatures will soar into the 80s late in the work week with summer-like weather returning on Saturday! The weekend will bring hot and humid conditions with highs in the lower to mid-80s. Another storm system is going to track over central Indiana on Sunday and could potentially trigger strong thunderstorms along a passing cold front. Forecast models are indicating a drop in temperatures early next week.