Crews battle large barn fire in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Firefighters battled a large barn fire in Hamilton County Thursday afternoon.

The Westfield Fire Department said the blaze was near the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Greyhound Pass.

As a result, Oak Ridge Rd. was closed between 156th St. and 146th St. as crews put out the fire and investigated. It has since been reopened.

The intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Greyhound Pass will be closed due to the barn fire. pic.twitter.com/qGIl2uYhSM — Westfield Fire PIO (@wfd_pio) May 10, 2018

There were no injuries reported. Fire officials said they were unsure if any animals were in the barn at the time of the incident.

Westfield firefighters said at 4:35 p.m. that the fire was marked under control.