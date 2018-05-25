Here’s what we know about the Noblesville West Middle School shooting that injured student, teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Authorities responded to an active school shooting at Noblesville West Middle School on Friday morning that has put 13-year-old girl in critical condition. A heroic teacher was also shot and hospitalized.

Officials received a call about an active school shooter at 9:06 a.m. A male student was detained, and a student and teacher were injured.

Injuries

One student and one teacher, later identified as Jason Seaman, 29, were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a seventh grade science classroom. The student was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, and we're told by other students she is a 13-year-old girl. The teacher was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

On Friday evening, Noblesville police said the girl is in critical condition and Seaman is listed in good condition.

Additionally, one student was transported to Riverview Health in Noblesville and is being treated for a fractured ankle.

"We’re only five hours into this investigation and it’s gonna take time. We need to get it right, we need to make sure we’re taking care of the people we need to take care of first right now, and that’s the victims in this case. We will not identify any names today, we will not identify any conditions of the victims. We only say that we’re praying for them, hoping they get through this situation," said Noblesville Police Department Lt. Bruce Barnes. "We know there are also many other victims as well, students that observed this, teachers that observed this, law enforcement officers that observed this, and we’re gonna try to get through it."

Suspect in custody

Police tell us a male student is the suspected shooter, and he was detained at the school. He is reportedly in the seventh grade. Any information on charges is expected to be announced after the holiday weekend.

"A male student asked to be excused from his class. He left the classroom, he then returned armed with two handguns and that classroom is where the activities occurred," said Noblesville Police Department Chief Kevin Jowitt. "We are still conducting interviews to determine what happened in that classroom. We do know the situation resolved extremely quickly with the result of the teacher and one student were injured and the suspect was placed into custody."

Police also said they have a number of search warrants issued as part of the investigation.

Students evacuated

Students were evacuated from the middle school to Noblesville High School. Hundreds of parents were packed in the auditorium waiting to pick up their children. Officials called the students’ names one-by-one. Police asked parents to have their ID ready and to be patient.

Threat at high school

There was a threat at Noblesville High School, and it was placed on lockdown. SWAT and K9 swept the school and found nothing. The school was given the all clear. Indiana State Police Cpt. David Bursten says they have the means to track down the call, and that person will be arrested and prosecuted to the highest degree.

Science teacher tackles gunman

The students were taking a test in science class, and the suspect asked to be excused. He later returned with two handguns and opened fire. He reportedly shot Seaman and the girl multiple times.

The students ran to the back of the classroom to hide, and that's when Seaman bravely tackled the student and swatted the gun away from him, possibly saving others from getting injured. The teacher yelled at the students to call 911 and run out of the building.

From his hospital bed, Seaman released a statement thanking Noblesville and first responders:

"First of all, thank you to the first responders from Noblesville and Fishers for their immediate action and care. I want to let everyone know that I was injured but am doing great. To all students, you are all wonderful and I thank you for your support. You are the reason I teach."

A Facebook account believed to belong to Seamon's mother posted the following message:

"Please pray for my son Jason. This morning there was a shooting at his high school Noblesville West Jr. High. He was hit 3 times & is undergoing surgery now. We are told he is in good condition but haven't gotten to see him yet. I thank God that no one was killed."