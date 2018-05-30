911 active shooter training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. -- The day before a student shot two people at Noblesville West Middle School, 911 dispatchers in Hamilton County went through active shooter training.

Michael Snowden is the head of the dispatch department, along with Shalina Harrington and Larken Uhrick. They joined us to answer questions about what that training was like and how it was put into action.

Active shooter training for scenarios are becoming common across the country. According to CNN, There has been on average, one shooting at a school every week this year, from elementary school to college. This includes gang violence, fights and domestic violence.

