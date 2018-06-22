× Two men face murder charges after 38-year-old man killed at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two men have been charged with the murder of 38-year-old Ronnie Campbell after he was killed Monday at a west side gas station.

Shajuan Biddings, 22, and Kejuan Ford, 19, both have been charged with murder and robbery resulting in bodily injury after Campbell was shot at a BP located at W. 34th St. and Moller Rd.

Ford was also charged with resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license. IMPD reportedly detained three suspects following the shooting. At this time, there is not information available if a third suspect will face charges.

Campbell was transported with at least one gun shot wound to Methodist in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with additional information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.