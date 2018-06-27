× Attack submarine USS Indiana to be commissioned in September

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Hoosier State will soon have another representation in the Navy.

The Navy accepted delivery of future attack submarine USS Indiana on Wednesday. The ship began construction in 2012 and is scheduled to commission in September.

“Indiana’s delivery marks the culmination of millions of man-hours of work by thousands of people across this country to bring the world’s foremost undersea asset to the fleet,” said Capt. Christopher Hanson, Virginia class program manager. “It is a proud day for every person who had a hand in the submarine’s construction.”

The USS Indiana and the USS Indianapolis are not related. Earlier this year, the new USS Indianapolis was commissioned into the Navy.

Indiana is the fourth ship named after the Hoosier State and will be the first to be in active service since the end of the World War II.

Virginia-class submarines are built to conduct anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare missions.