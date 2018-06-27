Beech Grove police searching for Lowe’s shoplifter after incident that injured Good Samaritan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Beech Grove police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident that injured a citizen who tried to intervene.

At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Lowe’s on Emerson Avenue, where police say a man shoplifted a power tool and ran from the store.

A citizen reportedly saw the man being chased on foot by another citizen in the parking lot and decided to help. Police say the citizen attempted to grab the suspect as he entered a vehicle, but ended up clinging to the vehicle as it drove away.

As the suspect exited the Lowe’s, he ran into another vehicle, knocking the victim off. The victim sustained broken ribs and large scrapes to his torso, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, possibly a ponytail. He was possibly driving a silver or white four-dour vehicle, possibly a Pontiac Grand Am or Grand Prix.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to call the Beech Grove Police Crime Tips line at 317-782-4950 or email crimetips@beechgrove.com.