Businesses team up to raise money for 8-year-old girl in need of kidney transplant

FISHERS, Ind. – Two businesses joined together to help a young girl in need of a kidney.

Eight-year-old Lydia has a genetic disorder that causes low kidney function. She’s currently on a transplant list awaiting a new kidney.

Pine2Posh and Sun King Brewery hosted a fundraiser Wednesday in Fishers to help raise money for Lydia. They painted pallets and enjoyed some drinks, all for a good cause.

“My mom came up with [the idea],” Lydia said. “It’s so we can help me get my new kidney.”

Lydia has been through a lot, including surgeries and medication. She hasn’t given up hope.

“I'm going to paint a sign of a fairy and the sign says, ‘She believes she could, so she did,’” she said.

“We are so appreciative of the success that we've had here in the Indianapolis area, and do all that we can to give back,” said Pine2Posh’s April Dupont, who helped organize the event.

“She’s a wonderful little girl,” Dupont said. “I absolutely believe you should do unto others as you would want them to do unto you, and that is our philosophy. I think that without each other, and helping each other out, there's not really any basis for anything in the world.”

Money raised from the event went to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association to help Lydia’s family pay for her medical expenses. Anyone interested in donating can do so here.