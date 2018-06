Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just one in five people with pancreatic cancer survives the first year. That number drops to just 7% of people after 5 years. And a Hoosier survivor is trying to do something about it. Danny Terril was diagnosed in 2012 and he is paying it forward.

To help other survivors, he helped create the 'Cancer Care Cup.' It's a fundraiser that donates proceeds to IU Health. This year's event is being held at the Bridgewater Golf Club on Sunday, August 19th. It's not too late, you can still get involved!